Your Wednesday forecast

Patchy fog between 9 p.m. and midnight Tuesday night. Patchy, freezing fog may occur after midnight. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 24° F. South southwest winds around 5 mph will become calm after midnight.

Wednesday Patchy freezing fog will occur before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. Skies will be mostly sunny, with a high near 51° F. Calm wind will become south around 5 mph in the morning.