Wilson County could see first snow of 2017

A winter weather advisory was sent out by the National Weather Service’s Nashville office Wednesday afternoon, warning that one or two inches of snow accumulation and slick highways are possible Thursday throughout several counties in Middle Tennessee, including Wilson County.

An upper-level low-pressure area is expected to sweep across Middle Tennessee on Thursday afternoon and evening and usher in a reinforced shot of cold arctic air, along with patchy snow, according to forecasters.

Meteorologist Matt Reagan with the National Weather Service said it’s likely that Wilson County sees less accumulation than forecast, however.

“I would say probably half an inch, but it would be safe to say less than an inch,” Reagan said.

Snow is projected to be mostly on grass and rooftops, though some snow could cover roads.

Still, officials advise caution for anyone traveling when the snow is forecast to hit. The biggest concern for Thursday is the timing of the possible snow, Reagan said. It is expected to start in the late afternoon, right around rush hour.

“It could certainly impact the roads, even minor accumulation, especially on back roads and overpasses,” he said.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the mid- to upper-30s during the day on Thursday and drop to below 30 late in the afternoon and the upper-20s early in the evening.

The winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect from noon until 11:59 p.m. Thursday.