First snow of 2017 hits Wilson County

That's not quite how things happened.

Snow flurries were intermittent throughout Thursday evening, but leveled off with no substantial accumulation before Friday morning, when a larger amount of snow hit.

According to the National Weather Service, parts of Wilson County could have seen as many as two inches of accumulation by Friday night.

The snow caused closures and cancellations throughout the county, as well as dozens of reported car wrecks.

In Mt. Juliet, three accidents in quick succession on Curd Road had the road closed between Lebanon Road and Golden Bear Gateway for several hours Friday. Police reported that the road became impassable due to ice.

Several other roads were deemed impassable throughout the county, particularly those with steep hills. The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency provided a spreadsheet online of the conditions and closure status of the most dangerous roads, with a report indicating how many, if any, accidents were reported on each road.

In total by mid-afternoon, there were more than 30 different accidents or incidents reported in the county, including vehicles that were stuck just off the roadway but had not actually struck anything. There was one report of a school bus stuck, and another of a school bus without children on it in a minor accident.

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash canceled a Lebanon City Council work session that was scheduled for Friday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be rescheduled for a future date.

Bobby Boyd, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the county is not expected to see more snow this weekend.

On Saturday, the high temperatures are expected to be in the mid-20s, and some roads could still be dangerous if untreated or melted snow re-freezes.

Temperatures could rise to the mid-30s by Sunday, and temperatures are expected to rise to the 40s Monday. Temperatures are expected to remain higher through the rest of next week.