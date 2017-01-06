UPDATE: School closings and other information

UPDATE: Wilson County Schools will close early Friday. Schools that start during the 7 a.m. hour will be dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Schools that begin during the 8 a.m. hour will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Kid's Club will remain open.

According to a Facebook post from Wilson County Schools, “We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused for many of you. Please know that our staff has been monitoring the weather throughout the night. When the forecast from the National Weather Service shifted north, at around 6:30 this morning, our buses had already been running for an hour, which complicated our decision not to close schools.”

Lebanon Special School District schools are cancelled for Friday due to snow and ice that arrived in Wilson County early Friday morning.

UPDATE: Friendship Christian School cancelled school for Friday. Friendship officials originally was on a two-hour delay.

Both campuses of McClain Christian Academy are closed Friday.

UPDATE: Mt. Juliet Christian Academy will close at 11:30 a.m. with no extended care.

Weather Conditions

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Friday at 6 a.m. to continue until midnight for Wilson County and most of Middle Tennessee.

Forecasters said two rounds of snow are expected Friday across Middle Tennessee. The first round started early Friday morning and is expected to continue until about 1 p.m. A break in snowfall is expected early Friday afternoon before light snow returns Friday evening.

According to forecasters, between 1/2 inch and 2 inches of snowfall accumulation is expected in Wilson County.

Road Conditions

UPDATE: In Mt. Juliet, Devonshire Drive and Pleasant Grove Road have been treated with salt and are back open.

UPDATE: A full listing of closed roads can be viewed in a spreadsheet provided by the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency here.

UPDATE: According to the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency, multiple crashes have been reported throughout Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. Any roadways that involve hills or difficult terrain or slopes are considered particularly dangerous.

In Lebanon, Hickory Ridge is iced over, and is very dangerous. In Mt. Juliet, Curd Road is still closed between Golden Bear Gateway and Lebanon Road (Lebanon Road is open). Pleasand Grove Road, Devonshire Drive and North Green Hill Road are all closed due to ice.

UPDATE: Devonshire Drive, Wiloughby Station Boulevard and Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet are considered impassable due to slick ice.

UPDATE: Curd Road, between Lebanon Road and Golden Bear, is currently CLOSED due to multiple crashes. Mt. Juliet police officers have deemed the road to be impassable.

UPDATE: The city of Mt. Juliet has reported three crashes now in the area of Curd Road near Golden Bear. Officers are reporting that the roadway is impassable.

UPDATE: The city of Mt. Juliet has reported a one-car non-injury crash into a tree on Curd Road near Golden Bear. The roadway is blocked. Estimated to be cleared by 10:20 a.m.

UPDATE: The city of Mt. Juliet has reported a two-car non-injury crash at Providence Parkway near Providence Trail. Estimated to be cleared by 10 a.m.

Mt. Juliet officers report slick roadways, including main roads, due to snowfall. Police officials advise motorists to take it slow, keep distance and use caution when traveling.

Roadway conditions continue to worsen as snow continues to fall throughout Wilson County.

UPDATE: At 8:35 a.m., Crews were on the scene of a wreck on Interstate 40 westbound near the Watertown exit in Lebanon. One lane was blocked, creating delays.

Other Cancellations

UPDATE: Publix will close all Nashville area stores Friday at 7 p.m. and reopen Saturday at 8 a.m.

UPDATE: The Mt. Juliet Community Center at Charlie Daniels Park will close at 5 p.m. Friday and will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash cancelled a work session scheduled for Friday evening at the Town Meeting Hall.

