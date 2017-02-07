Thunderstorm, hazardous weather warning until 11:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wilson County until 11:30 a.m.

At 10:10 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Joelton to near Franklin, moving east at 50 mph with gusts of 70 mph wind.

At 10:40 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Gallatin to Eagleville, moving east at 40 mph with gusts of 60 mph wind.



Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.