Tornado watch issued for Wilson County

Forecasters said a line of thunderstorms will push east across parts of Alabama and Tennessee, eventually into northwest Georgia. Damaging winds will be the primary hazard, but a couple tornadoes are also possible.

The tornado watch area is about along and 60 statute miles either side of a line from 50 miles northeast of Nashville to 50 miles west southwest of La Grange, Ga.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. People in the area should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

A wind advisory is also in effect for Wilson County until 10 p.m.