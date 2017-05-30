Weather Alert Weather advisory issued Staff Reports • May 30, 2017 at 12:59 PM The National Weather Service has issued a significant weather advisory for central and southeastern Wilson County until 1:15 and 1:45 p.m., respectively. Half-inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with the storm. Locations impacted include Lebanon, Watertown, Cedars of Lebanon State Park, Tuckers Crossroads and Gladeville. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.