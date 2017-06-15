Weather advisory until 12:30 p.m.

At 10:58 a.m., doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from seven miles northwest of Red Boiling Springs to seven miles north of Lebanon to seven miles northwest of Belle Meade.

Locations within the advisory include Gallatin, Lebanon, Ashland City, Lafayette, Carthage, Celina, Gainesboro, Hartsville, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Mount Juliet, Goodlettsville, White House, Millersville, Oak Hill, Belle Meade, Lakewood, Westmoreland and Gordonsville.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.