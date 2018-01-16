Wilson County gets round two of winter weather

As predicted, Wilson County received up to 2 inches of snow, and travel was greatly affected. Schools in Wilson County announced as early as Monday afternoon they would be closed Tuesday.

National Weather Service forecasters issued a winter weather advisory Monday afternoon that lasted from 6 p.m. until Tuesday at 3 p.m. Between 1-3 inches of snow were predicted across Middle Tennessee.

Several businesses and organizations also closed early Tuesday, including Mt. Juliet, Watertown and Lebanon city governments and Wilson County government. The Lebanon City Council, Watertown City Council and Watertown Beer Board meetings were also cancelled.

Wilson County Schools and Lebanon Special School District, as well as Friendship Christian School, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy and McClain Christian Academy, announced Tuesday their closures would last through Wednesday as some roads were still icy and dangerous.

According to Wilson County Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper, a wind chill advisory was issued for Tuesday from 6 p.m. until Wednesday at 9 a.m. as wind chills were expected to hit minus-10 degrees Tuesday night.