Schools out again as more snow arrives

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Tuesday night as temperatures reached single digits with a wind chill as low as minus-10 degrees in some places.

Schools for Wednesday were cancelled as early as Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of the weather, and Wilson County residents woke Wednesday to find not just icy roads, but a little more snow on the ground, as well. Snow continued to fall Wednesday into midmorning.

The sun made a brief appearance Wednesday, and the temperature got as high as 19 degrees, but it wasn’t enough to melt the ice on the roads as local police urged residents to stay home and safe.

“The sun will help with the melting process on roads that have been treated, but many of the secondary roads are still very slick, especially the ones that don’t get any sunlight,” said Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore. “Road crews are working hard to clear as many roadways as possible. Remember that any ice that melts today from the treated roads will refreeze overnight.”

Wilson County Schools announced Wednesday at about noon that schools would remain closed Thursday, and not long after Lebanon Special School District officials made the same announcement. Private schools followed across the county.

Schools will likely reopen Friday as Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 36 degrees and sunny skies.