Lebanon woman offers to house hurricane victims

Shell said she has one bedroom and a 20-by-40-foot sunroom she estimates could house up to 20 cots.

“If it happened to me, if I was in such peril at anytime, I would want somebody to offer to help me, because there are so many people that have so much, and then there are those that have nothing,” Shell said. “There’s no fee, no charge, nothing. You come with what you can carry, and you’re welcome.”

Shell asked anyone in need to contact her at 615-663-8013 to discuss what she may be able to do to help.

Hurricane Florence delivered a slow-motion assault to the coast of North Carolina early Friday, with catastrophic storm surge and torrential rains that will continue for days.

The hurricane was also deadly, killing four people.

Wilmington police confirmed that a mother and her infant died when a tree fell on their home. The child's father was transported to the hospital with injuries. One person in Lenoir County, North Carolina was killed when plugging in a generator, according to the governor's office. And a woman in Hampstead, North Carolina in Pender County, died of an apparent heart attack when emergency crews were unable to clear debris to get to her.

The storm made landfall at Wrightsville Beach at 7:15 a.m., with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. But Florence, a Category 1 when it hit, already had pounded coastal areas for hours.

The enormous storm crept at a 6 mph pace, making it clear that the trouble was just beginning.

By 5 a.m., about 200 people had been rescued from flooded homes in New Bern, where the National Weather Service reported 10 feet of inundation. People were stuck in their cars, attics and rooftops, waiting for rescuers in boats.

A woman named Bree tweeted: "If anybody could help ... our cars is under water and so is our house stuck in attic. Phone about to die please send help to 611 Watson ave, new bern. NC"

A friend later tweeted that the woman and her family had been rescued.

That kind of scenario is likely to repeat itself all over communities in Eastern North Carolina, as swollen rivers flood towns and the pouring rain adds to the misery.

The National Hurricane Center described Florence's path as a wobble around southeastern North Carolina.

But the size of the storm meant the path didn't really matter. Hurricane-force winds were extending out up to 80 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extended up to 195 miles, the center said.

Power outages increased throughout Friday. By 2 p.m., more than 658,000 customers were without power across North Carolina, and the Triangle had begun to experience outages. More are expected, as the storm could bring winds up to 45 mph around the area, according to Durham County emergency management officials.

The Triangle is under a flash flood warning until 8 p.m. Sunday.

At an 11 a.m. briefing, Gov. Roy Cooper said the risk of fatality will only grow if people venture out when the winds die down. He urged residents to stay inside and not get in the way of emergency workers. Five hundred National Guard troops have already responded to calls.

"Hurricane Florence is powerful, slow and relentless," Cooper said. "It's an uninvited brute who doesn't want to leave."

Storm surge was as high as 10 feet on the Neuse River, he said. Flooding also hit the Bogue Sound near Beaufort, the Pungo River at Belhaven and the Pamlico River at Washington.

He said flooding will continue for days and the full magnitude of the hurricane is unknown. "For overall damage, it would be hard, at the end of the day, I think, to find a rival for this storm."



Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and Lebanon Fire Department deployed six personnel to North Carolina on Wednesday morning to assist in the emergency response to the impending landfall of Hurricane Florence on the east coast of the United States.



The personnel combined with other agencies to form the Tennessee EMS Ambulance Strike Team and the TEMA-Middle Tennessee Fire Chiefs swift-water rescue team. The destination for the crews is Camp McCrady, a National Guard training center in South Carolina.



Three, five-man line crews and a mobile mechanic from Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. left Lebanon for North Carolina to join the efforts to restore power as Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast.



Sixteen MTEMC employees and 10 trucks left Lebanon on Thursday at 8 a.m. headed to Raleigh, North Carolina, before they head to Newport, North Carolina, where crews will assist Carteret-Craven Electric Membership Corp. with restoration efforts.

Jane Stancill, Lynn Bonner and Tammy Grubb with The News & Observer in Raleigh, North Carolina contributed to this report.