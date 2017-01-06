Phoenix defeat pair of top 10 foes at NWCA National Duals

The Phoenix will face eighth-ranked Missouri Valley College on Friday at 8 a.m. CST and with the victory would advance to the consolation finals against either Southern Oregon, who beat Cumberland 29-14 on Thursday, or 13th-ranked Campbellsville.

Southern Oregon posted a pair of falls and one technical fall to take control in the first match of the day for the Phoenix, though CU dropped 3-2 and 7-4 decisions and Tommie Turner lost 7-6 in the second overtime as well.

Fifth-ranked Rosario started the day strong with a pin at 2:01 over Lious Dix at 133 and No. 11 Orlando Nawade collected a 3-1 decision against Andrew Orr at 174. Delaune, ranked seventh at 184, recorded an 18-0 tech fall at 6:02 versus Oscar Flores for the only three Cumberland points in the match.

Cumberland lost the first bout against Oklahoma City, but Rosario’s second pin began a stretch of four wins in five bouts for the Phoenix against the Stars. He pinned Michael Sanchez at 2:27 before Brandon Weber picked up an 11-6 decision at 141 over James Landoll.

Nate Croley, ranked 12th at 157 for CU, outlasted eighth-ranked Kristian Holguin-Mendez for a 13-11 decision and No. 16 Peter Donchev eeked out a 1-0 decision versus Brock Williams at 165. Delaune’s 6-3 decision over No. 6 Derek Sivertsen stretched the lead to 18-11 for the Phoenix, but Robert Enmon’s pin of 12th-ranked Evan Hudson at 3:41 at 197 sealed the team victory for CU. Freshman Jon Floyd lost the final bout in the match, 5-3, in sudden victory to third-ranked Korey Walker.

Cumberland won the first eight bouts against Williams Baptist, four of those against ranked opponents, to take early control of the match and stay alive in the consolation bracket.

Sean Nguyen started with a 16-1 tech fall against Pierre Dowling at 125 and Rosario won a 7-2 decision versus Tanner Irwin. CU’s 15th-ranked Austin Meyn pinned Jaitlan Pitts at 1:32 at 141 and Evan Cole registered a 3-1 decision in sudden victory over 11th-ranked Patrick Grigsby at 149.

Croley collected an 11-3 major decision against Nick Hooper while Donchev won a 6-5 decision versus No. 10 Ryan Whittle. Nawade recorded a 4-3 decision over Jeffrey Haley and Delaune ended his day with an 18-6 major decision against 15th-ranked Josh Chiles.