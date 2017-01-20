Phoenix drop to 18th, five individuals ranked for CU

Rosario remained fifth at 133, with the Cartersville, Ga., native winning all three duals last week to earn Mid-South Conference and NAIA Wrestler of the Week honors. The senior improved to record to 21-4 this academic year, including 13-0 in dual matches.

Weber made his initial appearance of the year at 141, ranking 12th after winning both of his dual outings last week. The junior from Lawrenceville, Ga., is now 7-3 this academic year overall.

Senior Nate Croley moved up three spots to ninth at 157. The Pigeon Forge native has a 15-8 mark this academic year, with five of his eight losses to opponents ranked in the Top 10 nationally.

Senior Orlando Nawade dropped five spots to No. 16 at 174. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native has posted a 14-10 record this year, with six of his defeats to Top 10 opponents as well.

Senior Kyle Delaune remained seventh at 184 after a pair of victories over the weekend. The New Orleans, La., native has compiled a 14-6 mark this academic year, including 7-3 in his last 10 bouts, with eight of the 10 outings against ranked opponents.

Cumberland will compete today and Saturday at the Missouri Valley College Invitational in Marshall, Mo., before playing host to Truett-McConnell on Jan. 27 in a dual match and then the Cumberland Open on Jan. 28 at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.