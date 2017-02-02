CU splits duals at Life

The Phoenix (11-4) posted a 29-15 victory over Brewton-Parker before dropping a 22-13 decision to Life late Tuesday night.

Rosario and Croley both won by forfeit, but Adrian Gomez’s pin of Evan Cole in overtime at 149 helped Brewton-Parker even the match at 12 after five bouts. CU posted victories in the next four outings, starting with major decisions by Peter Donchev over Jarett Henry (14-2) at 165 and Nawade versus Tytus Collins (15-3) at 174 for a 20-12 lead in the match.

Delaune then pinned Jabari Irons at 6:48 at 184 and Robert Enmon followed with a 5-3 decision against Daniel Anderson at 197. BPC’s Mashawn Knight eeked out a 2-1 decision over Tommie Turner at 285.

Life’s sixth-ranked Devane Dodgens gave the Running Eagles an early lead with a 12-4 major decision versus Sean Nguyen at 125, but fifth-ranked Rosario counted with a 21-13 major decision at 133 against Stephen Ireland.

Life’s Denver Stonecheck posted a 12-7 decision over No. 12 Brandon Weber at 141 and 13th-ranked Dallas Brown collected a 12-3 major decision versus Cole at 149 for an 11-4 lead in the match.

Twelfth-ranked Croley won an 11-4 decision at 157 against Mason Calvert, but Life maintained its lead with an 11-5 decision by Tyler Button versus Donchev at 165.

Sixteenth-ranked Nawade recorded an 8-4 decision at 174 over Jacob Sledge and seventh-ranked Delaune registered an 11-5 decision at 184 against Hunter Smith, pulling Cumberland within 14-13 in the overall match.

Life’s two highest-ranked wrestlers remained, though, and top-ranked Dalton Bailey won by technical fall, 16-0, versus Christian Varner at 197 and No. 4 Jacob Roza pulled out a 2-1 decision at 285 against Jon Floyd.

Cumberland will battle fourth-ranked Campbellsville on Friday at 6 p.m. on the road before returning home next Wednesday to take on the University of the Cumberlands at 7 p.m. at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center in the final dual match of the year for the club.