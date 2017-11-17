Watertown Middle wrestlers medal in West Wilson Invitational

Eight Watertown Middle wrestlers medaled in the West Wilson Invitational last Saturday at Wilson Central. Matthew King (from left), Evan Saddler and Porter Owens earned silver medals, Nathan Berry picked up a bronze, Dylan Simpkins a silver, Tanner Foster and Hayden Nordhous gold and Gavin Ogle a bronze. They are joined by coach Hank Miller. This is the third season of Purple Tiger wrestling.