Lebanon finishes 4th at McGavock Invitational

Lebanon finished fourth in the McGavock Invitational last Saturday. Eli Clemons and Evan Clemons each won his individual weight classwhile Jaxon Whittaker finished second and Dejuan Williamson, Dewayne Williamson and Eli Nelms were fourth. The Blue Devils will next wrestle at 5 p.m. today at Hendersonville.