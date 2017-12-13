Southside School Wrestling

Southside wrestlers Brady Jarvis and Tyler Rose finished first in the 165- and 185-pound weight classes, respectively, during last Saturday’s Wilson County Middle School Invitational held at Mt. Juliet Middle School’s Tommy Martin Gym.

Connor Staggs was third at 151 pounds while McKane Everett won the 225 class.

Hunter Williams was second at 113 pounds Peyton Jones was runner-up at 76 pounds as six of Southside’s 10 wrestlers placed in the tournament against competitors from Watertown, West Wilson, Mt. Juliet and Walter J. Baird.