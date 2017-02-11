Race team owner on Noble quest

"I'm hooked on the sport," says Noble, owner of Cedar City RV.

Noble, 31, drove a few races years ago but gave up driving to concentrate on the ownership aspect of the sport. But he says he is just as juiced as any driver behind a wheel.

"I enjoy the building process, starting a team from nothing and making something of it," he says. "I like the challenge."

Noble inherited the ownership motivation from his dad, Darryl Noble, who for years fielded cars for some of the area's top drivers, including Andy Kirby, Allen Carter and Skip McCord.

In 2003 Mark took over operation of the team, located in downtown Lebanon. In 2014 his driver, John Earheart of Mt. Juliet, captured the Limited Late Model championship at Fairgrounds Speedway.

Last season Noble fielded cars for a couple of rookie racers at the Fairgrounds, and this year will take on addition duties. In addition to fielding a Super Stock car for driver Mark Barnes, he will also provide a car for Larry Deal in the Super Truck Series and serve as his crew chief. Noble hopes to contend for track championships in both divisions.

In addition to providing cars for his two drivers, Noble will store and help service cars for a couple of other racers.

"I like the hands-on involvement," Noble says. "Working as a crew chief keeps me active at the track and involved in the action. During the week I can work on the cars and deal with sponsors, and on race day I can be at the track."

He chuckles and adds:

As I said, I'm hooked."

Noble says he especially enjoys working with young, up-and-coming drivers.

"It's fun to watch them grow and develop, and to play a part in it," he says.

As though Noble didn't have enough on his plate -- operating his business, fielding multiple race cars and serving as crew chief -- a couple of weeks ago new son Brodie arrived.

"It's been pretty hectic around here the last several weeks," he says, "but it's also been fun and exciting."

Fairgrounds Speedway, one of the nation's most historic racetracks, kicks off its 60th season on April 2. One of its premier events, the ARCA Music City 200, will be held April 8. Advance tickets are on sale, along with schedules and other information on the track's website.

Highland Rim Speedway, co-owned by Mt. Juliet's Roger Cunningham, also is making preparations for a new season.

One of the Rim's hottest young racers is Lebanon's Dylan Fetcho, who will be out to defend his Legends Series championship. Fetcho's chief rival is fellow Lebanon racer Hunter Wright.

+++

With a new racing season at hand and all touring series' schedules set, it's likely too late to bring any type of racing to idle Nashville Superspeedway this year.

The track sits on property in Gladeville that is scheduled to be sold to an industrial development company, but the company has indicated it is willing to sell or lease the track if it gets an offer.