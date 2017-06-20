Water break causes temporary road closure on West Main Street

City officials say that the water break was caused when a fire hydrant was triggered. The hydrant has an automatic seal to stop water flow. The seal was activated and this created a water hammer, which backed up the water and broke the pipe somewhere near the West Main Street and Castle Heights intersection.

There is not yet a time frame on when the road will be reopened. City workers have yet to locate the break in the pipe where the water is coming from.

In the meantime, detours are set up for anyone traveling that way.