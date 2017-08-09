logo

Lebanon edges Virginia 8-7

Staff Reports • Aug 9, 2017 at 5:31 PM

OXFORD, Ala. — Easton Forsyth’s single to left field scored Jackson Lea with the tiebreaking run in the fifth inning of Lebanon’s 8-7 win over Virginia in the loser’s bracket of the Dixie Youth O-Zone World Series on Wednesday afternoon.

The Americans are scheduled to face Texas at 6 p.m. today in another loser-out game, weather permitting. To follow the game log onto Twitter at @17lebanonbases.

Virginia wiped out a 7-2 Lebanon lead with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Americans fell behind 2-0 in the first inning but tied the score on Brody Hays’ two-run homer, with Lea on base, over the left-center field fence in the bottom of the frame.

Jay Dillard’s single to center field scored Wyatt Bowling to put Lebanon up 3-2 in the second.

Connor Gannon scored as Hays reached on a third-inning error for a 4-2 lead. Jaylen Abston’s three-run homer over the fence in right-center made it 7-2.

Bryce Fuller, Abston and Forsyth pitched for the Tennessee champions.

