Lebanon edges Virginia 8-7

The Americans are scheduled to face Texas at 6 p.m. today in another loser-out game, weather permitting. To follow the game log onto Twitter at @17lebanonbases.

Virginia wiped out a 7-2 Lebanon lead with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Americans fell behind 2-0 in the first inning but tied the score on Brody Hays’ two-run homer, with Lea on base, over the left-center field fence in the bottom of the frame.

Jay Dillard’s single to center field scored Wyatt Bowling to put Lebanon up 3-2 in the second.

Connor Gannon scored as Hays reached on a third-inning error for a 4-2 lead. Jaylen Abston’s three-run homer over the fence in right-center made it 7-2.

Bryce Fuller, Abston and Forsyth pitched for the Tennessee champions.