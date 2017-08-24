Winfree Bryant falls to WJB, beats Southside

Against Southside, Maya Gipson led the Lady Avs with 13 assists, four aces, three kills, three digs and a block while Nylyia Rankins racked up 11 digs, five kills, an ace and an assist; Haley Mitchell five kills, three digs and an ace; Alaina Smith five digs, three kills and an ace; Megan Burrow six digs and two aces, Natalie Danko three kills and an ace and Kerrigan Beale six kills as Winfree Bryant moved to 5-3 for the season.

Against Walter J. Baird, Gipson notched nine assists, seven aces and a dig while Rankins finished with five digs, an ace and a block; Smith five kills and an ace, Beale three kills and two digs, Burrow three digs and an ace, Danko two digs and a kill, Jyanna Stewart two aces and a dig and Mitchell an ace.

Winfree Bryant will play host to Watertown on Monday. The junior varsity will serve off at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity an hour later.