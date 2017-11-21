Lebanon JV girls, Beech freshman boys post fourth-quarter wins

Afterward, Beech’s freshman boys bagged seven fourth-quarter three-pointers to stage a come-from-behind 60-57 win.

Beech’s girls led 28-27 going into the fourth quarter before Lebanon took the final stanza 21-5.

All eight Deviletes scored. Lilly Hibdon dropped in three 3-pointers as she and Landry Dixon each notched nine points while Akiraona Steverson added eight, Avery Harris and Addie Grace Porter five apiece and Jakeshia Hames, Rory Wilson and Rebecca Brown four each.

Lebanon’s boys led 20-13 following the first quarter, 33-21 at halftime and 44-30 through three periods before Beech played long ball in a 30-13 fourth period.

Caleb Powell popped in four triples in leading Beech with 25 points while Luke Fleming added 11, including two threes.

Isaac Johnson led Lebanon with 14 points from the post while shooting guard Luka Saller scored 11. Dequantay Shannon, Eli Scarlett and Ty Bailey each scored six points, Jamar Kynard five, Will Seats four, Grayson Brockman three and Alex Fite two.

The Devilettes played at Stewarts Creek on Tuesday afternoon. Lebanon’s boys will travel to Mt. Juliet on Nov. 30 with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.