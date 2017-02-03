Mt. Juliet Senior Center to hold its annual Spring Gala

The dinner will include a choice of prime rib or baked chicken dinner compliments of the Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club. The Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club is an ongoing supporter of the senior center and the annual event.

The event will also feature entertainment by the Original Chessman and a silent auction. A vast array of items will be up for auction. Patrons should come prepared to shop and enjoy the meal and wonderful entertainment.

The cost of the event is $25 for senior center members, $40 for non-members, and a sponsorship table for eight is available for $300. Sponsors will be recognized at the event in the program, in the center’s newsletter and on the website.

The community is invited to participate. For more information on sponsorships, tickets or to donate an auction item, call 615-758-9114. The event sells out quickly so, reserve your table today, organizers said. The event is a way to market a business, have a great evening of fun and support an important cause.

The mission of the senior center is to provide a place for adults 55 and older to gather for recreational, educational and social activities and to alleviate isolation and loneliness among the elderly. The center currently offers programs in arts and crafts, drama and music, recreation, education, socials, wellness programs and special events.

There is something for everyone at the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center, the place “where friends meet.”