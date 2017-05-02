Senior center kicks off renovations

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash led the ceremony and said the last renovation to the facility took place about 10 years ago. The latest expansion project will add about 3,400 square feet to the current 11,000-square-feet building.

“It’s a great place to gather and make new friendships rather than sit at home. This is a wonderful place and I’m happy the city of Lebanon has a part in it,” said Ash, who said he a frequent visitor to the center.

Activities at the center include exercise classes, educational programs, corn hole, shuffleboard, Bible study and more.

The expansion will include two large rooms, an expanded kitchen and new bathrooms for the center.

The Lebanon City Council awarded the project to Steed Brothers for $600,000, and the center was able to raise a portion of the costs through donations, grants and other resources.

The center received $46,694 from the Home Instead Senior Care Foundation last year for the first Give65 Event, a 65-hour online giving event to help nonprofit organizations that serve seniors raise funds.

Pam Wright also donated $100,000 to the center last year in honor of her mother, Esther Alsup, a longtime center member.

The council also agreed to use $400,000 from the issuance, sale and payment of water-sewer capital outlay notes for the center’s expansion.

Ash also thanks Patti Watts, center director, and Teresa Botts, assistant director, for their efforts with the center and in leading the charge for the expansion.