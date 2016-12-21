Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Sept. 28

Robert Allen Barkley, 38, of Old Hickory, was charged with vandalism.

Nicholas Allen Barry, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

William Chavez Cartmell, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and assault.

Brian Elton Demoss, 36, of Nashville, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Nathaniel Lee Dobson, 70, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

Bryan Jeffery Halberstadt, 25, of Machester, was charged with violation of probation.

Karl Weylin Heughan, 39, of Old Hickory, was charged with resale of schedule VI drugs.

Carl Eugene Hildreth, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated burglary.

Matthew Owen Hodges, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with three counts of theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Bruce Channing Huffines, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession and criminal trespassing.

Elizabeth Joanna Lofstead, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Latoya Nicole Logue, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, evading arrest, resisting arrest, simple possession, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and failure to appear.

Deangelo Dontea Moore, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Douglas Howard Morgan, 35, of Cookville, was charged with violation of probation.

Tyjuan Demar Reedy, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with robbery.

Mary Elizabeth Casey Sanders, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Ricky Thomas Starks, 56, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Katie Jo Thomas, 37, of Lascassas, was charged with failure to appear.

Stanton Herschal Wilson, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Sept. 29

Brian Clinton Howell, 30, of Brush Creek, was charged with five counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, two counts of vandalism, two counts of theft of property worth between $10,000 and $60,000, assault and criminal violation of probation.

Logan McKinley Kronk, 21, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear.