Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Oct. 12

Kim Marie Jones, 47, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Christopher Justin Kirby, 34, of Florance, Ariz., was charged with aggravated rape, schedule III drug violations, aggravated assault and theft of property.

Christopher Decorey McDougle, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Nicolas Allen Randall, 28, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Jeffrey Lee Stout, 42, of Nashville, was charged with vandalism of $500 or greater, burglary of motor vehicle and theft of property worth less than $500.

Devon Anderson Stuart, 25, of Nashville, was charged with aggravated burglary.

Micheal Dakota Weatherby, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault.

Kenneth Wayne Whitaker, 40, of LaVergne, was charged with violation of probation.

Isaac Hopret Winfree, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Oct. 13

Vinson Lee Bolin, 41, of Westmoreland, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Edricka Nicole Carney, 22, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Dorothy Louise Cash, 46, of Madison, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Austin Beadley Chandler, 24, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Darren Oneil Clemmons, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Donald Adolf Hensel, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property, driving on revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aaron Jeffery Hodge, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture of methamphetamine, theft of merchandise worth less than $500, criminal trespassing and violation of probation.

James Wendell Hudson, 41, of Nashville, was charged with criminal impersonation.

Bruce Channing Huffines, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Harry Clay Pulliam, 37, of Hermitage, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Lavonya Lea Shannon, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, theft of services worth less than $500 and failure to appear.

Nakeiya Yolanda Worthy, 23, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.