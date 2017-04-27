Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Feb. 4

Howard Adam Keigwin, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, DUI, violation of probation and violation of implied consent law.

Josh Twain Losh, 19, of Gallatin, was charged with simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Curt Douglas Ratliff, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Austin Keith Scarborugh, 19, of Gallatin, was charged with simple possession of drugs, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of implied consent law.

Amber Dawn Stafford, 30, of Beechgrove, was charged with criminal violation of probation and failure to appear.

Andrew Steven Timmerman, 33, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

Kenneth Daivid West, 60, of Celina, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Miciah Desiree Wilson, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Feb. 5

Stevie Rebecca Avendano, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

John Larry Baird, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Devin Paul Barrett, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jeremiah Kade Dodson, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with identity theft, violation of probation, theft of property and four counts of possession or fraudulent use of credit.

Donald Erik Friedhof, 36, of Alexandria, was charged with public drunkenness.

Marcia Clise Hollis, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Nicholas Darryl Lockwood, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Corey Leron Neal, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of failure to pay child support, two counts of criminal violation of probation and theft of property.

Steven Allen Purkerson, 36, of Watertown, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Justin Wayne Rogers, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with misdemeanor evading arrest, DUI, reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon while under the influence.

Qasia Maria Spence, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal impersonation.

Misty Michelle Young, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.