Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Feb. 6

Tremayne Forrise Banks, 40, of Antioch, was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence, violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Shemeka Faye Cantrell, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Anthony Lee Caulder, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Dereka Renee Conway, 21, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear, bond jumping and violation of probation.

Carroll Johnson Cook, 53, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Dewight Neal Corley, 27, of Watertown, was charged with public drunkenness.

Elizabeth Lynn Duffle, 41, of Gallatin, was charged with criminal trespassing and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Damelvian Tamond Evans, 19, of La Vergne, was charged with failure to appear.

Keith Rozelle Harris, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Gary Lawrence Hasty, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property, drug violations, two counts of misdemeanor evading arrest, reckless endangerment, two counts of violation of probation and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Lester Lamont Hicks, 43, of Old Hickory, was charged with DUI.

Victor Marcel Kelly, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Stephanie Lynn McPeak, 37, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and aggravated assault.

Adriel Ortiz, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with leaving the scene, leaving the scene with property damage and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Deanna Brooke Pedigo, 35, of Smithville, was charged with theft of property worth between $500 and $1000, robbery and failure to appear.

Don Tare Phipps, 32, of Crossville, was charged with theft of property worth between $500 and $1000.

Damario Cortez Reams, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Heather Marie Walker, 40, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear.

Feb. 7

Dana Michelle Bowes, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Alisa Dawn Burnett, 54, of Gallatin, was charged with three counts of leaving the scene, resisting arrest, DUI, three counts of failure to give immediate notice on accident, vandalism and violation of implied consent law.