Sheriffs reports and most wanted

Feb. 7

Kimberly Lynn Cunningham, 53, of Greeneville, was charged with failure to appear.

Heather Leann Dyer, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, bond jumping and criminal violation of probation.

David Glenn Hunt, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, bond jumping, violation of probation, simple possession of drugs and DUI.

Vincent Edward Joyner, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and sale of schedule II drugs.

Wendy Summer Knight, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Robert Allen Lannom, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, bond jumping and two counts of theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Joseph Martin Lyle, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Deangelo Dontea Moore, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Linda Sue Moore, 58, of Alexandria, was charged with aggravated assault.

Lashaniqua Maria Odom, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and theft of property.

Martin Joel Rausch, 32, of Ashland City, was charged with stalking.

James Rico Dejua Robertson, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with interference with emergency calls.

Brett Nicholas Schneider, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Chad Edward Shearl, 41, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear.

Tracey Deshaye Timbs, 46, of Pleasant Shade, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Antoin Jamal Walker, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and resisting arrest.

Winston Fitzgerald White, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Feb. 8

James Anthony Anderson, 37, of Fairview, was charged with violation of probation.

Lakisha Marie Baine, 33, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Wendell Joe Batey, 55, of Watertown, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, two counts of drugs simple possession, two counts of possession of a legend drug and DUI.

Desmond Laeric Bear, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with unlawful carry or possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of drugs simple possession and failure to appear.