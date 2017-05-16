Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Feb. 23

Roy Randall Pryor, 26, of Hermitage, was charged with DUI.

Christopher Lamar Robinson, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with vandalism and burglary or burglary of a motor vehicle.

Justin Adrian Sanborn, 43, of Shelbyville, was charged with public drunkenness. Derrick De’juan Thompson, 19, of Nashville, was charged with burglary or burglary of a motor vehicle.

Jack Calvin Wallace, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Rodrus Dantae Wilson, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Amber Nicole Wylemans, 26, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Feb. 24

Alejandro Alex Barba, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Rochelle Ann Cooley, 37, of Shannon, Miss., was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, use of false identification, criminal simulation and forgery or passing a forged instrument.

Ryan Thomas Dillard, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Lindsey Nicole Franks, 31, of Antioch, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Ashley Rochelle Gressler, 28, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Daniel Johnathan Hardison, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of domestic assault.

Lesley Yvonne Jones, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Terry Wayne Midgett, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Preston Quentin Montgomery, 26, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

William Robert Noffsinger, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Jeremy Neil Perry, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Tyler Shae Reeves, 26, of LaVergne, was charged with failure to appear nad harassment – non verbal or oral threat.

Tyler Scott Sullivan, 22, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

James Thomas Sweeny, 48, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear.

Dustin Lee Tomasso, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Feb. 25

Michael Ray Campbell, 22, of LaVergne, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.