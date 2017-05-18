Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Feb. 26

Dale Shrum, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Ashlee Nikole Wilburn, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

April Donnell Woodson, 36, of Watertown, was charged with domestic assault.

Feb. 27

Devonne Delayne Barker, 49, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Vincnet Erico Bates, 50, of Watertown, was charged with contempt.

Michael Wayne Burns, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness and violation of probation.

Beverly Andrea Butler, 58, of Smyrna, was charged with misdemeanor evading arrest, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.

Andrew Preston Carroll, 35, of Nashville, was charged with contempt.

Lisa Nicole Cole, 35, of Goodletsville, was charged with resisting arrest, assault and public drunkenness.

Ashton Bernard Collins, 25, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Robert Lawrence Day, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault and interference with emergency calls.

Christy Michelle Eady, 47, of Smyrna, was charged with violation of probation.

Patrick Timothy Elrod, 36, of Old Hickory, was charged with DUI.

Hannah Renee Garner, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Nathan Scott Garrett, 40, of Goodlettsville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Crispin Olvera Gonzalez, 53, of Gallatin, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Tawan Lee Johnson, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.

Patrick Lee Mansfield, 34, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Alphonso Dewayne Maynard, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt.

Joseph Anthony Oliveira, 23, of Old Hickory, was charged with contempt.

Catherine Ann Pinhal, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and misdemeanor evading arrest.

Madison Paige Reese, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Eric Yrone Walters, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.