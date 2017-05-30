Sheriff's reports and most wanted

March 15

William Austin Jordan, 28, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Benjamin Charles Lee, 27, of Monticello, KY was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, possession and manufacture with intent for resale, drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Dewayne Martin, 55, of Lebanon was charged with theft of property.

Rebecca Ann McIntyre, 43, of Mt. Juliet was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Justin Glenn Page, 30, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to pay child support. Tracy Sue Qualls, 41, of Cookeville was charged with two counts of manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas Allen Randall, 28, of Watertown was charged with violation of probation.

James William Ray, 50, of Nashville was held for court.

James Rico Dejua Robertson, 42, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

William Todd Russell, 49, of LaVergne was charged with violation of probation.

Fallon Leeann Shelton, 32, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Marvis Darnell Sweatt, 64, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Hayden Tyler-Chase Whitaker, 21, of Lebanon was charged with theft of property, aggravated burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shivonn Elizabeth Winnett, 43, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

James Kevin Wolverton, 22, of Franklin was charged with violation of probation.

Irena Gail Worrall, 49, of Lebanon was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 16

Earnest Lee Baldwin, 40, of Murfreesboro was charged with failure to appear.

Zachary Tyler Barnhart, 23, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Julius Cortez Baskerville, 31, of Lebanon was charged with continuous sex abuse of a child.

Tyler Dewayne Bray, 24, of LaFayette was charged with violation of probation.

Torian Deshawn Burch, 24, of Antioch was charged with DUI.

Shane Monroe Calahan, 39, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Arthur Alexander Carter, 33, of Harmony, NC was charged with failure to appear.

Chester Dweller Gates, 41, of Lebanon was charged with drugs simple possession.

–Staff Reports