Sheriff's reports and most wanted

March 22

Angela Darlene Bandy, 43, of Lafayette was held for court.

Walter Andrew Beard, 27, of Mt. Juliet was charged with schedule VI drugs for resale, failure to appear and sale of schedule II drugs.

Bernadette Nicole Bidwell, 54, of Lebanon was charged with indecent exposure.

Roy Oliver Everidge, 55, of Lascassas was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence and public drunkenness.

Robert Alan Keenan, 62, of Mt. Juliet was charged with aggravated assault and vandalism.

Cody Colin Keith, 25, of Mt. Juliet was charged with aggravated assault and public drunkenness.

Riley Jason Lashlee, 26, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

Jennifer Marie Locke, 37, of Watertown was charged with violation of probation.

April Lynn Lovell, 35, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs, two counts of failure to appear, failure to pay child support and parole violation.

Alica Anne Perryman, 35, of Hermitage was charged with two counts of violation of probation, driving with a revoked, suspended, or cancelled driver’s license, and DUI.

Jon Paul Sanders, 34, of Nashville was charged with giving a false report and information to an officer.

Thomas Paul Sundquist, 23, of Hermitage was charged with violation of probation.

Adam Lee Thomas, 30, of Old Hickory was charged with two counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Stephanie Carol Umphrey, 25, of Murfreesboro was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, two counts of drugs simple possession and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Tony Nicklos Vantrease, 55, of Hermitage was charged with public drunkenness.

Ricky Ladon Vetitoe, 52, of Hermitage was charged with domestic assault.

Robert Lee Whitlow, 22, of Fayetteville was charged with violation of probation. ‘

Christian Andrew Whitten-Galindo, 24, of Nashville was charged with four counts of theft of property worth less that $60000, $10000-$60000 and less than $60000, two counts of evading arrest, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, driving with a revoked, suspended, or cancelled driver’s license and reckless endangerment with a weapon.

Antoine Markel Williams, 26, of Hermitage was charged with violation of probation.

Johnny Reb Williams, 44, of Alexandria was charged with domestic assault and criminal impersonation.

Ryan Douglas Wood, 20, of Watertown was charged with violation of probation and two counts of domestic assault.

March 23

James Eric Belcher, 39, of Madison was charged with theft of property worth between $1000-$10000 and violation of probation.

Ashley Teresa Brum, 23, of East Providence, RI was charged with failure to appear.

Christopher Aaron Carson, 32, of Goodlettsville was charged with violation of probation.

Kendrick Lavelle Davis, 34, of Nashville was charged with criminal impersonation.

Samantha Dawn Follmer, 33, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Keaton Bethany Garner, 25, of Manchester was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Alexander Edward Gray, 22, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Donald Clark Gray, 42, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation, two counts of criminal trespass and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Calvin Isaiah Hopkins, 27, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

James Michael Meese, 31, of Pikeville was held for court.

Glen Jerome Miller, 60, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Joshua Lee Payne, 25, of Hartsville was charged with failure to appear.

Steven Allen Perkerson, 36, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Marcus Anthony Steward, 32, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault.

March 24

Jessica Lynn Bates, 30, of Lebanon was charged with drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Atef Faiz Beshai, 41, of Mt. Juliet was charged with aggravated assault.

Sam Isaac Booker, 42, of Knoxville was charged with failure to appear.

George Manuel Boque, 58, of Lebanon was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ariel Johnet Carter, 25, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Kariemah Lynne Craig, 28, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

Jill Ann Dies, 46, of Lebanon was charged with using a worthless check worth less than $500.

Mcquinlan Evester Douglas, 31, of Watertown was charged with violation of probation.

Jonathan Charles Gandy, 37, of Lebanon was charged with contempt of court.

James Howard Gardner, 34, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Phillip Eugene Garner, 39, of Lebanon was charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Travis Lee Garrett, 36, of Rickman was charged with failure to appear and DUI.

Lisa Annette Gilliam, 52, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Crystal Lynn Howell, 31, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Darrell Matthew Jacobsen, 25, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

Carlos Devaughn Jennings, 29, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Laurie Elaine Leichhardt, 36, of Old Hickory was charged with violation of probation.

Alvis Delmar Maynard, 31, of Smyrna was serving weekend time.

Kevin Wayne Mcmahan, 27, of Lebanon was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

Vernes Calvin Oliver, 29, of Hartsville was charged with failure to appear.

Rodney Allen Patterson, 47, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault.

Ashley Grace Reese, 25, of Lebanon was charged with being a habitual offender with a motor vehicle, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and drugs simple possession.

Prentice Caleel Reynolds, 25, of Watertown was serving weekend time.

Kayla Noele Rose, 26, of Cookeville was charged with schedule I violation of probation, violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II.

Carlis Kenneth Searcy, 32, of Hermitage was charged with failure to appear.

Thomas William Sharpe, 22, of Nashville was charged with three counts of schedule VI drugs for resale.

Betty June Speck, 55, of Lebanon was charged with violating protection order.

Branton Jazza Vann, 26, of Lumberton, NC was charged with failure to appear.

Justin Alexander Varnell, 26, of Old Hickory was charged with unauthorized use of automobile or joyriding.

Dillon Cole Warren, 26, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Shauntai Layuna Winfree, 35, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

March 25

Avery Tyler Blum, 22, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Jamar Jerome Caldwell, 39, of Lebanon was charged with three counts of sale of schedule II drugs and failure to appear.

Charles Eugene Draper, 29, of Lebanon was charged with DUI, drugs simple possession, leaving the scene with property damage and violation of the implied consent law.

James Anthony Ellis, 24, of Watertown was charged with public drunkenness.

Izaak Pontius Galligan, 20, of Lebanon was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

Robby Lynn Greer, 53 of Lebanon was charged with assault.