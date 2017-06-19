Sheriff's reports and most wanted

April 10

William Wayne Marshall, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, aggravated assault, failure to appear or bond jumping and violation of conditional release domestic.

Theresa Marie Mitchell, 30, of Mount Juliet, was charged with criminal impersonation, three counts of failure to appear or bond jumping and violation of probation.

Jacob John Paxton-Fournien, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and leaving the scene with property damage.

Nicholas Allen Randall, 28, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Amberly Dawn Reed, 31, of Nashville, was held for court.

Mickey Eugune Shurette, 48, of Chattanooga, was charged with assault.

Danny Ray Smith, 33, of Gallatin, was held for court.

Gregory Deon Taylor, 53, of Jackson, was charged with violation of probation.

Brooks Harrison Thomas, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Crystal Bianca Trivett, 28, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Jose Rafael Urbina, 24, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

William Marquise Woods, 29, of Nashville, was held for court.

April 11

Eugenio Alatorre, 19, of Hopkinsville, was charged with manufacture with intent for resale.

Omar Perales Alatorre, 26, of Hopkinsville, was charged with manufacture with intent for resale.

Jeremiah Allen Dickens, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Stephanie Dawn Dodd, 18, of Watertown, was charged with two counts of theft of merchandise less than $500.

Jeremie Brian Engles, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Stephen Clay Harrison, 57, of Mount Juliet, was charged with aggravated arson.

Nicholas Otto Hofmann, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Julie Michelle Inmon, 35, of Mount Juliet, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Joshua David Kegley, 32, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Heather Elizabeth Keller, 36, of Smyrna, was charged with failure to appear.

Korie Deann Kelly, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Terrence Devon London, 45, of Mount Juliet, was charged with drugs simple possession, resisting arrest, driving on a revoked/suspended/cancelled driver’s license, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.