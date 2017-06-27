Sheriff's reports and most wanted

April 17

Ronnie Harrison Baines, 53, of Lebanon was charged with disorderly conduct.

Michael Steven Battiste, 26, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended and cancelled driver’s license.

Blake Edwin Reed Beard, 26, of Watertown was charged with contempt of court.

Cory Dwayne Blackburn, 26, was charged with theft of property worth between $1000 and $10000.

Kelly Lee Britton, 35, of Pulaski was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Megan Elizabeth Brown, 23, of Lebanon was charged with contempt of court.

Dessiya Monique Clarkson, 32, of Lebanon was charged with violating conditional release.

Sonya Fay Cooksey, 34, of Watertown was charged with violation of probation.

Jamaine Markuis Crowell, 23, of Nashville was held for court.

Hallie Amanda Davis, 24, of Gallatin was charged with violation of probation.

Joseph Leroy Durham, 55, of Lebanon was charged with eleven counts of rape of a child less than 13 years old, ten counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and twenty counts of incest.

Jimmette Suzanne Flynn, 50, of Mt. Juliet was charged with two counts of theft of property.

Tosha Sharee Flynn, 34, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation and two counts of theft of property.

Charles Michael Fortune, 38, of Murfreesboro was held for court.

Terrell Maurice Hall, 19, of Memphis was charged with drugs in a school zone, drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Laquisha Lynnterio Horton, 28, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Jimmy Ray Jenkins, 46, of Nashville was charged with contempt of court.

Jeulia Theann Lindsey, 19, of Hendersonville was charged with drugs simple possession, drugs in a school zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eliseo Eleazat Lopez-Rodriguez, 37, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Dustin Adam McBurnett, 30, of Gallatin was charged with DUI.

Serena Alaina Moore, 28, of Old Hickory was charged with failure to appear.

Danvechio Cocheese Patton, 34, of Lebanon was held for court.

Robert Bernard Pride, 30, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Justin Wayne Rogers, 36, of Mt. Juliet was charged with two counts of drugs simple possession, possession of a firearm during committing of a felony, possession schedule III and possession of drug paraphernalia.