Sheriff's reports and most wanted

May 11

Melissa Gail Wallace, 41, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher David Waller, 31, of Mt. Juliet was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Duane O Whited, 39, of Watertown was charged with failure to pay child support, two counts of violation of probation and being a habitual offender with a motor vehicle.

Heather Nicole Winfree, 27, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Caroline Michelle York, 40, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and drugs simple possession. ‘

May 12

Salmer Walid Abdalla, 36, of Alexandria was serving weekend time.

Blake Edwin Reed Beard, 26, of Watertown was charged with DUI.

William Casey Boyd, 28, of Lebanon was charged with evading arrest, failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

Destiny Shawnee Cooper, 38, of La Vergne was serving weekend time.

Bradley Andrew Crum, 33, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Timothy Allen Davis, 37, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear, three counts of failure to appear, escaping custody of an officer, failure to pay child support and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Roger Earl Dodd, 33, of Jackson was charged with aggravated assault and failure to appear.

Stephen Brent Henderson, 46, of Carrolton, GA was charged with DUI, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and violation of the implied consent law.

Monquez Devon Irons, 28, of Nashville was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

Geary Neville Jackson, 61, of Lebanon was charged with four counts of sale of schedule IV drugs.

Patricia Lynn Millar, 58, of Readyville was serving weekend time.

Jessica Stewart Novoselov, 31, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault.

Joseph Anthony Oliveira, 23, of Old Hickory was charged with failure to appear.

Darin Ray Plumlee, 46, of Lebanon was charged with three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, four counts of sex battery by an authority figure and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Chase Chandler Poole, 32, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Delonte Andre Smith, 34, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Jeffrey Thomas Smith, 29, of White House was charged with DUI.

Christopher Malcom Tate, 26, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Alex Blake Taylor, 24, of Watertown was charged with failure to pay child support.

Kevin Lee Vaughn, 28, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

Shauntai Layuna Winfree, 35, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

May 13

Zachary Paul Banfield, 23, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Larandall Beard, 55, of Lebanon was emergency committed.

Timothy James Bishop, 47, of Mt. Juliet was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of a firearm during committing of a felony.

Eric Lymont Collier, 46, of Nashville was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Ty Randall Cross, 27, of Lebanon was charged with resisting arrest.

Robert Lawrence Day, 53, of Lebanon was charged with DUI, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, evading arrest, resisting arrest, violating conditional release and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashley Nicole George, 29, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

James Edward Goff, 30, of Mt. Juliet was charged with aggravated burglary.

Tonya Lynn Goodall, 28, of Lebanon was charged with criminal trespassing and two counts of theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Katie Marie Ivey, 25, of Murfreesboro was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property worth between $1000 and $10000.

Fredrick Joe Keith, 44, of Pleasant Shade was charged with giving a false report or information to an officer, drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Coatland Lanphere, 40, of Murfreesboro was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property worth betwee $1000 and $10000.