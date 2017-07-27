Sheriff's reports and most wanted

May 13

Tonya Lynn Goodall, 28, of Lebanon was charged with criminal trespassing and two counts of theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Katie Marie Ivey, 25, of Murfreesboro was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property worth between $1000 and $10000.

Fredrick Joe Keith, 44, of Pleasant Shade was charged with giving a false report or information to an officer, drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Coatland Lanphere, 40, of Murfreesboro was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property worth betwee $1000 and $10000.

Ferrontai Lamar Rutland, 30, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violation of probation.

Matthew Jarret Shirley, 27, of Lebanon was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of methamphetamine, two counts of drugs simple possession, parole violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gary Lee Smith, 47, of Lebanon was charged with violating conditional release.

Justin Paul Stringer, 34, of Mt. Juliet was named a fugitive from justice.

Brandon Lowe Tomlinson, 27, of Lebanon was charged with evading arrest, two counts of failure to appear, drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Lee Vanhook, 43, of Hartsville was charged with failure to pay child support.

May 14

Jessica Lynn Bates, 30, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deneisha Fon’Ae Griffith, 32, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Matthew Sherman Hall, 38, of Murfreesboro was charged with domestic assault.

Shonna Renee Huntsman, 30, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

–Staff Reports