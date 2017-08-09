Sheriff's reports and most wanted

May 25

Charles Curtis Smith, 47, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault.

Christopher David Waller, 31, of Mt. Juliet was charged with criminal trespass.

May 26

Kenneth Wayne Agee, 35, of Watertown was charged with violation of probation.

Kyle William Backberg, 31, of Lebanonw as charged with violating conditional release.

Ronnie Harrison Baines, 53, of Lebanon was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frederick Earl Beard, 53, of Lebanon was charged with stalking.

Jorge Gabriel Celda-Liz, 28, of Lebanon was charged with drugs simple possession and public drunkenness.

Anya Meshia Curtis, 31, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation and criminal impersonation.

Lisa Marie Denson, 18, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Benjamin Boguslaw Dewitt, 27, of Lebanon was charged with failure to comply with conditions.

Jerry Wayne Franklin, 46, of Old Hickory was charged with violation of probation.

Travis Clifton Harper, 47, of Gallatin was charged with assault, DUI, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, theft of property worth less than $500, violation of the implied consent law and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Patrick Key, 25, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Nicholas Darryl Lockwood, 36, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Chelsey Renee Morgan, 29, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

David Allen Morrow, 55, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Barry Steven Nixon, 58, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

Cody Lee Reynolds, 21, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Derrick Devonte Rhodes, 24, of Lebanon was charged with contempt of court.

James Zachary Richardson, 26, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, evading arrest, resisting arrest and two counts of failure to appear.

–Staff Reports