Sheriff's reports and most wanted

June 8

Taria Donyel Buchanan, 36, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Mistee June Caldwell, 27, of Hermitage was charged with failure to appear.

Weston Allen Gentry, 25, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault, vandalism and criminal violation of probation.

Andrew Lawrence Greer, 50, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Melissa Dawn Jennings, 51, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Cherylya Dean Kon, 54, of Nashville was charged with DUI.

Justin Michael McGriff, 27, of Arrington was charged with public drunkenness.

Justin Emil Meyers, 36, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

John Wesley Miley, 35, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

Isaias Fidel Montes, 29, of Lebanon was charged with fugitive from justice.

Erich Dalton Myers, 22, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear, drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathan Michael Nadol, 20, of Mt. Juliet was charged with disorderly conduct.

Jonathan Labriun Nance, 38, of Mt. Juliet was charged with emergency committal.

Justin Keith Schlichting, 22, of Lebanon was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Jonathan Randall Vaughn, 24, of Columbia was charged with three counts of failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation.

Michael Eugene Weaver, 60, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI.

June 9

Michael Donovan Bagley, 27, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear or bond jumping.

Madison Henry Burkley, 26, of Memphis was charged with assault.

Ashley Lynn Capps, 34, of Mt. Juliet was charged with theft of merchandise of less than $500.

Kayla Ann Dodson, 27, of Lebanon was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and violation of conditional release domestic.

Beverly Renee Eatherly, 41, of Columbia was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Olivia Denise Hulsey, 41, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Melissa Dawn Jennings, 51, of Lebanon was charged with contempt.

David Michael Lafever, 33, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

Landon Travis Marek, 25, of Lebanon was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Travis Keith Mullins, 23, of Hermitage was charged with criminal violation of probation and failure to appear or bond jumping.

William Hoyt Pack, 46, of Pleasant View was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

James Michael Shaw, 38, of Nashville was charged with harassment.

Phillip Reynolds Shaw, 63, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI.

Marvin Quinpatric Stewart, 32, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault, interference with emergency calls and vandalism.

Kemonte Rashawn Waters, 24, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Lagregory Jerome Weir, 32, of Lebanon was charged with not paying child support and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Kody Dewaine Woodard, 20, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

June 10

Oscar Rene Aguillon, 22, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI, violation implied consent law and driving without a license.

Tara Yvonee Beard, 28, of Watertown was charged with sale of schedule two drugs and parole violation.

Brittany Cecila Biggerstaff, 27, of Springfield was charged with DUI and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Eric Estardo Deleon, 26, of Mt. Juliet was charged with drugs simple possession and public drunkenness.

Erica Anne Hammer, 29, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault, vandalism and assault.

Leroy Hunter, 47, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Jana Rae Johnson, 42, of Murfreesboro was charged with failure to appear.

Christopher Charles Morgan, 33, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Fernando Gabreal Rivera, 32, of Springfield was charged with resisting arrest and public drunkenness.

Keith Paul Sutton, 27, of Lebanon was charged with harassment.

Cameron Gregory Thompson, 19, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of assault.

Sara Kathleen Tinsley, 42, of Nashville was charged with DUI and violation of implied consent law.

Joe David Warren, 30, of Portland was charged with public drunkenness.

June 11

Kerry Wayne Boyd, 47, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Alisha Deann Delafuente, 24, of Watertown was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, evading arrest, DUI and leaving the scene with property damage.

Darrin Trent Earnhart, 46, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Matthew Robert Geekie, 29, of Alexandria was charged with domestic assault and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Shawn Anthony Harris, 35, of Watertown was charged with violating conditional release.

Francisco Fitzgerald Humes, 30, of Mt. Juliet was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, theft of property, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, DUI and possession of a weapon while under the influence.

Helen Marie Locke, 61, of Watertown was charged with DUI.

Harley Marie Mires, 19, of Mt. Juliet was charged with two counts of drugs simple possession, contribution to delinquency and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Osmond Newgard, 34, of Columbia was charged with failure to appear.

Horace Isaiah Nunley, 19, of Lebanon was charged with criminal simulation and criminal attempt.

Skyler Deshawn Richards, 18, of Lebanon was charged with contribution to delinquency and drugs simple possession.

Erica Lyn Schleimer, 41, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Ernest Dempsey Searcy, 18, of Lebanon was charged with contribution to delinquency and drugs simple possession.

Christopher Robert West, 32, of Clarksville was charged with DUI.

Noriega Edi Arandi Xiquin, 49, of Lebanon was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

