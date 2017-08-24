Sheriff's reports and most wanted

June 19

Victor Marcel Kelly, 30, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault.

Joseph Dewayne Kennedy, 38, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

Christopher Allen Lane, 37, of Springfield was charged with DUI, reckless driving and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Leslie Ann Larson, 33, of Lebanon was charged with a counterfeit controlled substance.

Celeste Lord, 41, of Brush Creek was charged with violation of probation.

Brian Keith Lynn, 48, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Lusanne Jamie Marlow, 49, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs two counts of drug free school zone.

Eddie Ray Maynard, 46, of Lebanon was charged with drug free school zone and sale of schedule II drugs.

Brycin Lee Miller, 18, of Mt. Juliet was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property worth between $500 and $1000 and criminal attempt.

Nicholas Anthony Mitchell, 27, of Lebanon was charged with theft of property.

James Keenan Oldham, 50, of Lebanon was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

Kandi Sue Parker, 46, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Jerome Antwaine Perkins, 42, of Nashville was held for court.

Ricky Ray Smallwood, 62, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of theft of property worth between $10000 and $60000.

Billy Joe Stafford, 31, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

Sherry Lee Stafford, 54, of Lebanon was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

Colin Demario Trimble, 24, of South Carthage was charged with violation of probation.

Ethan Daniel Waring, 27, of Lebanon was charged with three counts of sale of schedule II drugs and possession schedule IV.

Justin Lavaughn Westbrook, 36, of Nashville was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

John Thomas Whitt, 69, of Lebanon was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

Phillip Daniel Wilson, 37, of Lafayette was charged with failure to appear.

William Wesley Winfree, 30, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

June 20

Gaber Marco Hany Abdel, 27, of Antioch was charged with failure to appear.

Mendy Fay Adams, 49, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and drug paraphernalia.

James Kenneth Barry, 28, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

John Wesley Colgate, 32, of Pleasant Shade was charged with two counts of failure to appear and violation of probation.

Daniel Louis Dillard, 20, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Dustin Gage Fields, 41, of Lebanon was charged with criminal impersonation and violation of probation.

Demetris Rafael Golson, 30, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Erica Anne Hammer, 29, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Emilio Isaias Hernandez, 46, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Joseph Blake Lewis, 19, of Madison was charged with theft of property.

John Robert Marshall, 37, of Hartsville was charged with violation of probation.

Lashaniqua Maria Odom, 22, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

William Donnell Reedy, 25, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation, failure to pay child support and theft of property worth less than $500.

Christopher Lamar Robinson, 21, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Wayne Starks, 61, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Thomas Jarry Woolridge, 46, of Nashville was charged with DUI.

June 21

Maria Diane Antle, 35, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Antonio Arnez Armstrong, 36, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

Perry Deantwan Brown, 40, of Lebanon was charged with tampering with evidence.

Caleb Misha Cady-Turner, 19, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Jimmy Dwayne Cline, 36, of Clarksville was charged with violation of probation.

Sharnez Teon Cragwall, 35, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Ty Randall Cross, 27, of Lebanon was charged with criminal trespass.

Marshall Lane Cunningham, 38, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Dakota Shane Demarest, 22, of Nashville was charged with indecent exposure.

Lisa Marie Dotson, 57, of Mt. Juliet was charged with assault.

Terry Josh Elmore, 33, of Murfreesboro was charged with failure to pay child support.

Cynthia Louise Ferguson, 54, of Gallatin was charged with violation of probation.

Katalyn Marie Free, 34, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Danny Lashawn Hall, 22, of Nashville was held for court.

Lori Anne Harville, 28, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Kalen Devon Hickombottom, 31, of Madison was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Bonita Camille Kirby, 28, of Murfreesboro was charged with violation of probation.

Elizabeth Ann Oyston, 37, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Troy Lee Pearson, 50, of Old Hickory was charged with violation of probation and drugs simple possession.

Oscar Isidro Perdomo, 31, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault.

Michael Paul Petty, 25, of Watertown was charged with leaving the scene with property damage, possession of drug paraphernalia, drugs simple possession and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Dequan Cleamonte Deway Robinson, 20, of Nashville was charged with theft of property.

Christopher Mark Schurman, 44, of Nashville was charged with theft of property worth between $500 and $1000, vandalism worth less than $500 and criminal attempt.

Christopher Lee Scruggs, 32, of Carthage was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

Kevin Dawayne Woodard, 42, of Antioch was charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and reckless driving.

June 22

Brittany Julia Balance, 19, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

James Anthony Bobo, 60, of Watertown was charged with domestic assault.

Anthony Christopher Crowell, 20, of Lebanon was charged with criminal aggravated trespassing, domestic assault and vandalism.

Bradley Andrew Crum, 34, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Joshua Lee Franklin, 25, of Watertown was charged with violation of probation.

Timothy Shane Gulley, 36, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault, theft of property and vandalism.

Ron Alan Hewitt, 40, of Hartsville was charged with harassment.

Joey Levi Hopkins, 44, of Knoxville was charged with two counts of criminal violation of probation.

Shain Michael Lewis, 37, of Hopkinsville, KY was charged with failure to appear or bond jumping.

Matthew Neely Lynn, 23, of Watertown was charged with aggravated assault.

Jeffery Michael Mabery, 34, of Lebanon was charged with possession of schedule 2 drugs, promotion of methamphetamine manufacture, process intended to result in manufacture of methamphetamine and unlawful carry and possession of a weapon.

Joshua Jody Marek, 29, of Lebanon was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Landon Travis Marek, 25, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of drugs simple possession and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Casey Brennam Melton, 33, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Joshua Lee Pena, 35, of Carthage was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Bryan Potts, 37, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault and public drunkenness.

Roman Rendon-Garcia, 43, of Lebanon was charged with fugitive from justice.

Virginia Dear Shaw, 40, of Lebanon was charged with parole violation.

Phillip Trenton Smith, 31, of Mt. Juliet was charged with perjury.

Jonathan Wayne Stacey, 31, of Lebanon was charged with parole violation.

Nathaniel Jones Stephens, 32, of Lebanon was charged with unlawful carry or possession of a weapon, two counts of violation of probation, failure to appear and theft of property.

June 23

John Larry Baird, 32, of Lebanon was charged with initial process intended result manufacturing methamphetamine, violation of probation and promotion of methamphetamine manufacture.

Zane Alexander Bridge, 22, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violating order protection.

Brittany OBrian Byrd, 31, of Mt. Juliet was charged with four counts of failure to appear, two counts of drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samuel Nathan Lee Davis, 34, of Watertown was charged with failure to appear, violation of probation and failure to pay child support.

Jennifer Elizabeth Drake, 33, of Chapel Hill was serving weekend time.

Tiffaney Tara Gibbs, 38, of Watertown was charged with giving a false report or information to an officer.

Ronald Dwayne Hensley, 56, of Lebanon was charged with violating conditional release and violating protection order.

Clara Paulette Jones, 50, of Old Hickory was charged with public drunkenness.

