Former jail officer arrested, accused of introducing contraband

TBI agents began an investigation July 13 on Drew Perry Mansfield, 25, July. During the investigation, agents discovered on several occasions earlier this year, Mansfield brought contraband inside the county jail to give to inmates. The county subsequently fired Mansfield.

On Monday, a Cheatham County grand jury returned indictments that charged the Clarksville man with three counts of official misconduct, three counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and conspiracy to commit introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

On Thursday, authorities arrested Mansfield and booked him in at the Cheatham County Jail on $10,000 bond.