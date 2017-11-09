Sheriff's reports and most wanted

October 7

Betty Key Jarvis, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Terrell Darius Miller, 26, of Columbia, South Carolina, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Michael Bain Timothy Robinson, 47, of Whitebluff, was charged with DUI.

October 8

Ashley Dawn Duncan, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

Ty Shaun Garrett, 52, of Jacksonville, Florida, was charged with vandalism.

Dezmon Eric Greenlee, 23, of Hermitage, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

James Eric Gregory, 47, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with assault.

Janet Marie Johnson, 42, of Palnyra, was named a fugitive from justice.

Jarred Adam Lewis, 38, of Lafayette, was charged with unlawful carry and possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon while under the influence.

Alexis Camille Majors, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violating conditional release.

Matthew Austin Messenger, 26, of Brush Creek, was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence and public drunkenness.

Kendall Lee Mills, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Roy Thomas Pennington, 55, of Gallatin, was charged with failure to appear.

Oscar Perez-Reyes, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Shana Jean Shahan, 36, of Watertown, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jerri Ann Winningham, 46, of Hilham, was charged with violation of probation.

October 9

Sandi Lee Biggers, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Benjamin Curtis Briggs, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, leaving the scene with property damage, failure to give immediate notice on an accident and domestic assault.

Fredrick Maurice Clark, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ashton Bernard Collins, 26, of Nashville, was held for court.

Oliver Davila, 29, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear.

–Staff Reports