Sheriff's reports and most wanted

October 9

Jason Eric Dingess, 35, of Hermitage, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mandy Gray Dozier, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Terry Eugene Ferguson, 30, of Nashville, was held for court.

Mina Atef Foad, 31, of Antioch, was charged with public drunkenness.

James Howard Gardner, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with violating conditional release and failure to appear.

Alexander Edward Gay, 22, of Murfreesboro, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Regan Brea Guffey, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with three counts of drugs simple possession.

Mitchell Cole Lawson, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Terrence Devon London, 46, of Antioch, was held for court.

Helen Juanita Parrish, 60, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Bobby Joe Price, 26, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to appear.

Donna Jeanine Ramsey, 39, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Jared Randall Sims, 39, of Bethpage, was charged with violation of probation.

Travis Anthony Spicer, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Wayne Starks, 61, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Cynthia Valentin Stolaas, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with possession schedule II, violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

George Tayab, 32, of Nashville, was charged with aggravated assault and public drunkenness.

October 10

Richard Lee Brown, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with bringing contraband to jail, burglary of a motor vehicle, drugs simple possession, theft of property and failure to appear.

William Victor McPheete Grun, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and drugs simple possession.

Melissa Carolyn Maynard, 45, of Hartsville, was charged with violation of probation.

David Allen Morrow, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Mark Curtis Rand, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jacob Mark Scott, 32, of Lascassas, was charged with violation of probation, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

