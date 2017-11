Justin Wayne Pridemore, 24, of Greene County, was wanted by Greeneville police and the TBI to face charges of aggravated sexual battery. The charge stemmed from an incident that involved a 5-year-old child.

After receiving a tip Pridemore was possibly at a home in Jonesborough, TBI special agents requested assistance from Washington County sheriff’s deputies.

On Friday morning, deputies responded to the home and confirmed Pridemore was at the home. He was taken into custody without incident.