Sheriff's reports and most wanted

October 21

Marki Denise Bettencourt, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jeramee De’onte Birch, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Jorge Cardonas, 27, of Nashville, was charged with aggravated assault.

Carlos Oneil Gaines, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Stephen Morris King, 55, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Dillion Ray Knight, 22, of Goodletsville, was charged with criminal impersonation, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, and two counts of DUI.

Joshua Wayne Ricketts, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with misdemeanor evading arrest and failure to appear.

Courtney Michele Silva, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Crystal Bianca Trivett, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear with bond jumping.

Ronald Brad Turner, 46, of La Vergne, was charged with criminal trespassing and theft of property.

October 22

Charles Ray Blakeman, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Edward Bonior, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Roy Gregg Brown, 27, of Nashville, was charged with DUI and two counts of drugs simple possession.

Lisa Ann Byrnes, 50, of Madison, was charged with public drunkenness.

Lindsey Nicole Cleghorn, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support, violation of probation and failure to appear.

Danny Lester Eakes, 64, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clara Paulette Jones, 51, of Old Hickory, was charged with public drunkenness.

Michael Anathony Machado, 29, of Hartsville, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, possession of a weapon while under the influence, DUI, failure to give immediate notice on an accident and leaving the scene with property damage.

Jace David McCaskill, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Randall Denver McCaskill, 22, of Jackson, was charged with public drunkenness.

Lindsey Shaquille Page, 23, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and resisting arrest.

