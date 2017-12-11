Sheriff's reports for Nov. 3-5

November 3

Naomi Nicole Weaver, 33, of Hickman, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and failure to appear.

Damon Todd Williams, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with vehicular assault, domestic assault, DUI, reckless endangerment and violation of the implied consent law.

George Wyatt Yates, 22, of Watertown, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful carry and possession of a weapon.

November 4

James-Kevin Barrett Boyd, 29, of Old Hickory, was charged with DUI.

Sasha Lee Curtis, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Timmy Allen Davis, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with drugs simple possession, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donald Adolf Hensel, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property worth between $10,000 and $60,000, violation of probation, theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000, two counts of vandalism and two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle.

Christian David Layman, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, drugs simple possession, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, criminal impersonation, unauthorized use of an automobile and violation of probation.

Jamaal Ahmad League, 30, of Smithville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Mario Marquette McAdoo, 40, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of criminal trespass and theft of merchandise worth more than $1,000.

Matthew Brian Shook, 26, of Hermitage, was charged with two counts of theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and two counts of theft of property.

November 5

Timothy Keith Adcox, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher James Baldwin, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Deryk Wayne Bellew, 33, of Nashville, was charged with DUI.

Michael Brian Crotzer, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Maheer Malak Fares, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with drugs simple possession, DUI and possession of a legend drug.

Tonya Lynn Goodall, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft of property and vandalism.

Samuel Jarron Harris, 19, of Rockmon, Georgia, was charged with underage consumption.

James Michael Kelley, 45, of Hermitage, was charged with DUI.

Kayla Sandra Lamie, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Liem Si Le, 45, of Nashville, was charged with reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

Michael Anthony Owens, 46, of Alexandria, was charged with violation of probation.

Jeffery Dale Penuel, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with evading arrest and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Aubrey Sylvester Pratt, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with misuse of 911.

Louis Perry Skates, 34, of Portland, was charged with violation of probation.

