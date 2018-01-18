54-count federal indictment charged motorcycle gang members

Three other individuals were charged with other federal crimes, including large-scale drug trafficking and crimes related to the Hobbs Act.

According to the indictment, members and associates of the Clarksville Chapter of the Mongols engaged several violent criminal activities, including murder, attempted murder, assault, kidnapping, robbery, extortion, witness tampering, money laundering, interstate travel in aid of racketeering and large-scale drug trafficking.

“Gangs that conspire to spread illegal drugs like methamphetamine and lethal opioids, extort legitimate businesses and wage violence on our fellow Americans will be held accountable by the Department of Justice,” said U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “Last year, we secured the convictions of more than 1,200 gang members, and, as this case makes clear, we are not slowing down. I want to thank the ATF and all of our incredible state, county and local law enforcement partners who helped make [Thursday’s] indictment possible, including the Clarksville and Owensboro Police Departments, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and four county sheriff’s offices. [Thursday’s] indictment is the next step in our efforts to dismantle gangs and stop the spread of deadly drugs and violent crime.”

As stated in the indictment, the Mongols Motorcycle Gang identifies itself as an “outlaw” motorcycle gang and is a nationwide and international organization with chapters in different geographical areas. Most of the chapters are in California, but chapters were established in other parts of the United States, including Tennessee.

On Thursday morning, local, state and federal law enforcement officers began arresting those charged in the indictment, and all but one was taken into custody.

“Attorney General Sessions has made it clear that prosecuting violent offenders and reducing violent crime is a top priority of the Department of Justice,” said U.S. attorney Don Cochran. “[Thursday’s] indictment and arrests have resulted in the removal of many dangerous individuals from neighborhoods in and around middle Tennessee and we intend to vigorously prosecute these individuals and hold them accountable for their actions. I commend the many law enforcement officers and prosecutors who have dedicated enormous amounts of time and effort in bringing these charges.”

The indictment details allegations of violent, criminal activity and drug trafficking in and around the Clarksville area beginning in or about March 205, by certain Mongols members or associates and continuing until the return of the indictment.

Twelve of the individuals were charged with racketeering, including:

• James Wesley Frazier, aka “Slo-Mo,” aka “Special,” 30, of Clarksville.

• Aelix Santiago, aka “Good,” aka “Big O,” aka “Big Offit,” 29, of Clarksville.

• Kyle Heade, 30, formerly of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

• Joel Aldridge, aka “Sleezy,” aka “Spoon,” 36, of Clarskville.

• James Hines, aka “Fester,” 42, of Clarksville.

• Michael Forrester Jr., aka “Stix,” 29, of Clarksville.

• Stephen Cole, aka “Lurch,” 36, of Clarksville.

• Jamie Hern, aka “J-Roc,” 38, of Clarksville.

• Robert Humiston, aka “Bric,” aka “Brichands,” 25, of Dover.

• Michael Myers, aka “Yea Yea,” 33, of Oak Grove, Kentucky.

• Michael Levi West, aka “Smurf,” aka “Blue,” 35, of Clarksville.

• Adrianna Frazier, aka “Adrianna Miles,” 32, of Owensboro, Kentucky.

Derek Leighton Stanley, 43, of Owensboro, Kentucky was charged with large scale drug trafficking. Timothy Grant, 31, of Clarksville, and Dustin McCracken, aka “D,” 28, of Clarksville, were charged with offenses related to Hobbs Act robbery.

Steven Cole remained, at large and his whereabouts were unknown.

Allegations of criminal conduct contained in the indictment included kidnapping and assaulting a person, using a gun and a Taser at a motel in Clarksville on April 20, 2015; setting fire to and destroying the Sin City Motorcycle Clubhouse in Clarksville on May 7, 2015; kidnapping two people at gunpoint in the Clarksville area on May 22, 2015 and taking them to a cemetery in Bumpus Mills, where one person was shot eight times, including once in the head, and killed; breaking into a home in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on July 4, 2015 and pistol whipping the resident and stealing their belonging while holding the victim at knifepoint; attempting to murder a person on July 14, 2016, by shooting the victim multiple times for wearing clothing identifying himself as a member of another motorcycle club; from Oct. 26, 2016, through about Nov. 9, 2016, kidnapping a woman from a hotel in Nashville and physically assaulting her and threatening her while interrogating her about the death of a co-conspirator member of the Mongols Harbor Chapter in California.

Other criminal acts are alleged in the indictment.

If convicted, Grant and McCracken face up to 20 years in prison. All other defendants face up to life in prison.