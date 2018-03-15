Sheriff's reports for March 8-9

March 8

Christopher Ronald Clemmons, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Emily Antonia Hespe, 28, of Murfreesboro, was serving weekend time.

Brandon Lee Andrew Hubbard, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Elizabeth Francine Hulse, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Robert West Hutsenpiller, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Sean Patrick Johnson, 33, of Cookeville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Steven Allen Purkerson, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jimmy Lee Reynolds, 26, of Dowelltown, was charged with theft of property worth between $1,000 and $2,500.

William Andrew Robertson, 41, of Smithville, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Natasha Anne Stevens, 31, of White House, was charged with simple drug possession and public drunkenness.

March 9

Angela Darlene Bandy, 44, of Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Susan Lynn Elliott, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Brian Alejandro Fructoso Garcia, 20, of Nashville, was charged with DUI.

Tamera Sue Hale, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Bobby Dale Haney, 59, of Cookeville, was held for court.

Kimberly Dawn Holder, 27, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

James Wendell Hudson, 42, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

German Galguera Jarquin, 29, of Lafayette, was charged with criminal simulation and driving without a license.

Lori Annette Kies, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and evading arrest.

Virginia Ruth Maxwell, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and underage consumption.

William Alton Rainey, 54, of Suwanne, Georgia, was charged with failure to appear.

Brandon Ashley Repath, 30, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Luciano Dakota Ruotolo, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with evading arrest and reckless driving.

Thomas Brian Seay, 40, of Nashville, was serving weekend time.

–Staff Reports