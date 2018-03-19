Sheriff's Reports for March 11-12

March 11

Georgie Ray Carver, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

John Anthony Cleaver, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Michael Thomas George, 33, of Nashville, was charged with criminal trespass.

Amber Christine Majors, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with disorderly conduct and assault.

Brandy Lynn Pierce, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Andrea Lynn Scott, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Jessica Jeanette Spadaro, 32, of Oak Hill, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

March 12

Jessica Ann Adams, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Anthony Joseph Braun, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Marvin Andre Bryant, 21, of Goodlettsville, was held for court.

Joseph Floyd Caldwell, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violating conditional release.

David Dwayne Davis, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property worth between $1,000 and $2,500, criminal impersonation and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Tiffany Crystal Elkins, 38, of Goodlettsville, was charged with violation of probation.

Joseph Cornelius Gilbert, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, two counts of failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

James Alan Holt, 39, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Mark Anthony King, 46, of Nashville, was held for court.

Edward Alan Kuiper, 33, of Watertown, was charged with contempt of court, aggravated burglary and DUI.

Valentin Romero Luna, 33, of Nashville,w asheld for court.

Keenan Dale Magouirk, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Geoffrey Marquet Maynard, 31, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Stacy Lashell Patton, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Donna Lynn Reeves, 48, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Andrea Nicole Stallings, 32, of Hermitage, was charged with habitual offence of a motor vehicle, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, two counts of simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

–Staff Reports