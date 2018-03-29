Sheriff's reports for March 21

March 21

Ryan Keith Arnold, 27, of Adams, was charged with violation of probation.

Anthony Jonathon Batte, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds.

Mohamed Bilal, 26, of Nashville, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Austin Neal Bradford, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with non-violent child neglect.

Janet Dawn Bragg, 46, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Joseph Dwayne Chapman, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Matthew Lee Christopher, 35, of Harriman, was charged with violation of probation.

Fernando Alonzo Gomez, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Joel Robert Griffin, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Timothy Aaron Johnson, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, simple drug possession and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Barry Stephen Jordan, 42, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear.

Steven Ted Ledbetter, 58, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with vandalism.

Andrew Dixon McCoy, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Jamil Hanif Moon, 40, of Hermitage, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Douglas Howard Morgan, 36, of Cookeville, was charged with failure to appear.

Tena Suanne Sherman, 60, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Alex Blake Taylor, 25, of Watertown, was charged with two counts of failure to pay child support and failure to appear.

Winter Allene Thomas, 21, of Pleasant Shade, was charged with failure to appear.

Stephanie Carol Umphrey, 26, of Murfreesboro, was held for court.

Tony Lynn Williams, 33, of Antioch, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Shauntai Layuna Winfree, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

– Staff Reports